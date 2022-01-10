Mesa County offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County will be closing certain offices on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The closure includes:
- Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (located at 544 Rood Ave.)
- Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (located at 200 S. Spruce St.)
- District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (located at 125 N. Spruce St.)
- Department of Human Services (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)
- Facilities and Fairgrounds (located at 2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Public Health (located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.)
- Public Works, Building, and Planning (located at 971 Coffman Road and at 200 S. Spruce St.)
- Regional Transportation Planning Office (located at 525 S. 6th St.)
- Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (located at 215 Rice St.)
- Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste, and Transfer Stations (located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Tri-River Area CSU Extension (located at 2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Workforce Center (located at 512 29 1/2 Rd.)
Alternate hours:
- Animal Services (located at 971A Coffman Rd.) will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Closure does not include:
- Coroner’s Office
- Criminal Justice Services (all locations)
- Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (located at 525 S. 6th St.)
- Landfill (located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Sheriff’s Office: Jail, Patrol, and Emergency Services (located at 215 Rice St.)
