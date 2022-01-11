Advertisement

Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

This number includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the latest numbers from the Mesa County Health Department COVID-19 Data Dashboard, the health department is reporting 908 new cases since Friday, Jan. 7. This number includes cases reported on Saturday and Sunday as the report is updated each weekday around 5 p.m.

According to the health department, the one-week average positivity rate is currently at 15.2%. Within the past two weeks, 30 people have been admitted to the hospital and seven deaths have been reported.

To view the full report, please visit health.mesacounty.us/covid19.

