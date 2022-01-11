Advertisement

LEAP applications available to help with heating costs

LEAP is a federally funded program designed to help low income individuals and families pay winter heating costs as well as water bills.
Thermostat
Thermostat(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Applications for the low income energy assistance program, otherwise known as LEAP, are available to help with heating costs.

”Right now there’s a significant increase in the cost of heating and it’s also the coldest part of the year,” said said Mesa County LEAP representative Christopher Stone. “So LEAP is more relevant than ever right now.”

LEAP is a federally funded program designed to help low income individuals and families pay winter heating costs. If applicants are financially eligible to receive LEAP benefits, the payment will be sent directly to the provider and will show as a credit on the applicant’s heat bill. Applications are available now through April 30th.

”Something new this year, in addition to help with heat utilities is help with water utilities,” said Stone. “If a person has a danger of being disconnected from water service or has a high past due balance, there’s funding set aside for that as well.”

The program is also available for those who have back owed amounts for heat and water utilities.

To apply, visit www.colorado.gov/PEAK or apply by phone by calling 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435). Paper applications are available to pick up in person at Mesa County Department of Human Services located at 510 29 ½ Road or by calling 970-241-8480.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Fields
Grandfather of deceased three-week-old boy asking for answers, justice
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog
GJFD
Colorado reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for EMS
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Logo
Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche Information Center provides safety tips following fatal avalanche
Mesa County offices closed on Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mesa County offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Juniper Ridge Community School will be closed from Jan. 11-14, 2022
Juniper Ridge closed for the week due to a large number of COVID-19 and other illness-related absences