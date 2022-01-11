Advertisement

Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports...
No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog
Mesa County Public Health Logo
Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Juniper Ridge Community School will be closed from Jan. 11-14, 2022
Juniper Ridge closed for the week due to a large number of COVID-19 and other illness-related absences
Robert Sharpe.
Family asks the public to donate to wildfire recovery fund in memory of long-time Boulder resident Robert Sharpe

Latest News

A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting.
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning