Officers forced to euthanize a mountain lion in Colorado that wandered into the lobby of a condo

Mountain lion wandered into a condo 1/8/22.
Mountain lion wandered into a condo 1/8/22.(Vail Police Department)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vail Police Department is reporting wildlife officers had to tranquilize and then euthanize a mountain lion that had wandered into the lobby of a condominium.

According to police, they started receiving reports of the wild animal roaming around several resort properties in the Lionshead Village area on Friday. The mountain lion eventually entered a condo where officers were able to confine it to a secure area.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded and were able to successfully dart and immobilize the mountain lion,” a post by the Vail Police Department reads. “Unfortunately, officers discovered the mountain lion was severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans. As a result the animal was euthanized.The Vail Police Department would like to inform guests and residents that this type of behavior from a mountain lion is unusual. While mountain lions are native to Eagle County, they are typically elusive and sightings are rare.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a guide for living with wildlife. Click here for more information on how to handle wildlife conflicts and avoid them.

