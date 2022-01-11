Snowshoers and dog killed in avalanche near Hoosier Pass reportedly from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs dentist is one of two people killed in an avalanche in the central part of the state over the weekend.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM MOUNTAIN VISTA DENTAL It is with a heavy heart that we share that Dr. Drake Oversen, who... Posted by Mountain Vista Dental on Monday, January 10, 2022

According to our news partner The Gazette, the Summit County Coroner’s Office identified the other victim as 25-year-old Hannah Nash, also of Colorado Springs.

Nash and Oversen, 35, were snowshoeing with their dog near Hoosier Pass around noon Saturday when they were caught in the avalanche. Family and friends reported them missing hours later when they failed to return.

“Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers from the Summit County Rescue Group and Flight for Life began searching an areas west of Hooiser Pass on Jan. 9,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said. “They found a recent avalanche and a faint track in an area of interest on a flank of North Star Mountain.”

A rescue dog eventually found the three bodies buried under avalanche debris.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family and everyone affected by this tragic accident,” CAIC said.

CAIC described the avalanche as 400 feet wide and 250 vertical feet.

This tragic incident is a reminder winters are beautiful but can turn deadly quick, due to avalanches. Preventing these accidents by being aware of the backcountry snow conditions and taking precautions before planning your adventure can help decrease injuries and deaths.

From 2020 to 2022, 15 people have died in the backcountry of the Colorado mountains, including 10 skiers, one snowboarder, two snowmobilers, and two snowshoers. The Colorado Avalanche Center put out a video, ‘Know Before You Go’ (KWBG) to help raise awareness and better prepare people for the unexpected weather and how to navigate through treacherous conditions. You can watch the video here.

Through our KWBG’s program you will learn some of the basics, and be provided with tips and safety precaution measures that help keep you safe and still have fun in the mountains and avoid avalanches.

For additional detailed information on avalanche awareness in the Colorado Mountains you can go the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

