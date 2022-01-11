Advertisement

State Health Department to send reminders to Coloradans about staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

CDPHE to send text reminders about vaccines.
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Starting Jan. 11, 2022, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending out text messages as reminders for Coloradans to state up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccinations.

These text messages will be sent to people who’s vaccine records within the Colorado Immunization Information System show that they are due for a third shot booster. People who are 18-years or older and who have gotten the first two doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least five months prior and have not yet received a third dose.

CDPHE will also be sending out text message reminders to parents and guardians of children 12-17-years-old who are also in need of a booster shot.

The text message itself will be sent from the number 457778 and will read:

English:

State public health records show you received 2 doses of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine at least 5 months ago and are due for a third dose (booster). Get up to date on your COVID vaccines today! To find a clinic near you visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated or call 1-877-268-2926 to make an appointment.

Spanish

Los registros estatales de salud pública indican que recibió 2 dosis de una serie de vacuna Pfizer o Moderna COVID hace al menos 5 meses y debe recibir una tercera dosis (de refuerzo). ¡Póngase al día con sus vacunas contra el COVID hoy! Para encontrar una clínica cerca de Ud. visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/dondevacunarse o llame al 1-877-268-2926 para programar una cita.

For parents with children 12-17 the message will read:

English:

State public health records show your child/children received 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine at least 5 months ago and are due for a third dose (booster). Get them caught up on COVID vaccines today! To find a clinic near you visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated or call 1-877-268-2926 to make an appointment.

Spanish:

Los registros estatales de salud pública indican que su hijo/hijos recibieron 2 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer COVID hace 5 meses y deben recibir una tercera dosis (de refuerzo). ¡Póngalos al día con la vacuna contra el COVID hoy! Para encontrar una clínica cerca de usted visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/dondevacunarse o llámenos al 1-877-268-2926 para programar una cita.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

