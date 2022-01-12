Advertisement

Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it.(Pat Nabong/Sun-Times | Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago students returned to classrooms Wednesday after the nation’s third-largest school district canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

But members of the Chicago Teachers Union have until Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to approve the agreement or refuse in hopes of restarting talks with the city.

Leaders of the union made the tentative agreement on Monday and have urged members to accept it, acknowledging that teachers didn’t get initial demands including widespread coronavirus testing and a districtwide commitment to use remote learning during a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Union President Jesse Sharkey acknowledged on Monday that the agreement “wasn’t a home run” but was “as much as we could get right now.”

Chicago’s struggles to keep educating children during the omicron variant’s surge are similar to those faced by districts across the country, but the latest high-profile fight between teachers and Mayor Lori Lightfoot forced attention from the White House and governor’s office.

The union, which voted last week to revert to online instruction, told teachers not to show up to schools starting Jan. 5 while talks took place

Lightfoot, a Democrat, repeatedly refused to agree to remote learning districtwide. She also opposed teachers’ demands for a testing program that could randomly test all students unless their parents opted out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) offered terms to resume election supervision
Truck driver questioned by police after deadly crash on I-70
WATCH: Truck driver interrogated by detectives after deadly crash on I-70
Mountain lion wandered into a condo 1/8/22.
Officers forced to euthanize a mountain lion in Colorado that wandered into the lobby of a condo
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue moose that was trapped in Breckenridge basement
Moose trapped in Breckenridge basement rescued by wildlife officers

Latest News

Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane