Covid-19 home testing for School District 51

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve been hearing about some confusion from around the community regarding how Covid-19 home testing works for those in School District 51.

We spoke to the nursing services coordinator for District 51 who said they follow guidelines from Mesa County Public Health. Which says home antigen tests that come out positive are accepted. But negative home tests are not accepted because they are not proctored, meaning watched by an official.

”For tests that are done at home that are not proctored by an outside entity like a doctors office or lab that sort of thing,” said School District 51 Coordinator of Nursing Services Katie McKew. ”We can accept positive at home tests but we cannot accept reported negative at home tests.”

So negative tests must be PCR or proctored to be accepted. This is because there is a higher rate of false negatives for the rapid home tests.

This comes as the state has distributed free rapid Binax home tests for the public for those that signed up. However, we are in a shortage of rapid tests currently.

“The one that the state is sending out is the Binax now brand and that’s free of charge if you sign up with them,” said McKew. “Lately they haven’t been sending them out because they don’t have them.”

