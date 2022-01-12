Advertisement

Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley pleads ‘not guilty’ to burglary, cybercrime charges

She faces charges of second-degree burglary and cybercrime related to alleged activity at the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office
Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley has been charged with second-degree burglary and...
Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley has been charged with second-degree burglary and cybercrime.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley entered a not guilty plea during her review hearing on Monday. She faces charges of second-degree burglary and cybercrime related to alleged activity at the Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

In the affidavit supporting her arrest warrant, it is alleged that Knisley used Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ (R) work station to access the county’s secure computer network on Aug. 25, 2021. Two days earlier, Knisley’s employment with the county had been suspended and her own access to county network systems had been disabled. Her suspension stemmed from alleged workplace misconduct. That suspension and investigation into it are ongoing.

Among other charges, it is also alleged that Knisley sent emails from Peters’ email address to the county IT department asking for a “print-pin” password to be sent over email. Per policy, the county is not allowed to send passwords over email.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog
Mesa County Public Health Logo
Health department reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) offered terms to resume election supervision

Latest News

Pandemic school supplies
Covid-19 home testing for School District 51
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision
Clerk Peters offered terms to resume election supervision
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue moose that was trapped in Breckenridge basement
Moose trapped in Breckenridge basement rescued by wildlife officers