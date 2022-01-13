AARP offering free tax preparation help

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The tax filing season begins in two weeks, January 24. AARP and Tax-Aide group are getting ready to begin their free tax preparation program.

Gladys Kelher with the program says they will only offer one combined location this year.

Kelher says to come prepared by bringing all necessary documentation, which will include last year’s documents, picture ID, and social security number.

It’s also key to book an appointment, as those are required this year. “We are looking forward to another busy year. It seems like it’s going to be a more normal than it has been in the past. We will be able to do in-person rather than the modified in-person where you waited in your car. We shouldn’t have to do that by making the appointments,” said Kelher.

They will begin filing taxes from February 1 through April 15. You can call to schedule an appointment or sign up online here: https://cotaxaide.org/appt/.

