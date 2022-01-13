GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - January is human trafficking awareness month, and one local group has been working for almost 10 years to raise awareness and provide resources to fight it.

Western Slope Against Trafficking says education is the first line of defense. Later this month they’re holding a class at the library to help people learn more. Click on the Facebook event below to sign up.

They say human trafficking can happen without the victim even knowing it, which is why education is so important.

Join US in the fight against trafficking. Education is the first line of defense. Posted by WSAT- Western Slope Against Trafficking on Monday, January 10, 2022

Trainings cover federal, state, and local laws about human trafficking and what to do, and not to do, if you suspect human trafficking.

“This crime exists because of deficiencies in the way our society is structured poverty is conducive to human trafficking, marginalization is conducive to human trafficking, ignorance is conducive to human trafficking. All of those things, if we were able to remove those from our society it would be less likely that human trafficking exists,” said Tom Acker, founding member of Western Slope Against Trafficking.

