Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering

The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement on the decision to open a grand jury investigation into allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Thursday morning, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement on the decision to open a grand jury investigation into allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct.

Their joint statement reads:

“Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct. The Mesa County grand jury accepted the case on Jan. 12 and will assist with the investigation.”

“A grand jury is an investigative body comprised of impartial citizens called from the community to serve. The grand jury is a core part of our criminal justice system, and the citizens who serve take their roles very seriously. Grand jury proceedings are secret and witnesses and people under investigation are dealt with privately to ensure fairness.”

“This investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law. More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details. To maintain the impartiality of the investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

