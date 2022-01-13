Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A $375,000 project is getting underway at Long Family Memorial Park.

Mesa County is adding 21 parking spots, a new road, and new landscaping and irrigation to the north entrance of the park. This is going in alongside new homes next door that would need a new entrance anyway.

That north entrance to the park off of Patterson Road will be closed during construction. You can still use the south entrance from E ½ Road to get to the park. Two of the shelters, Mt. Garfield and William J., will not be available for reservations while crews are working, according to the county.

Construction starts later this month, and the improvements are expected finish in the early part of May this year.

