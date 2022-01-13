Advertisement

Probation recommended for officers who stopped Petito, Laundrie after fight

An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department neglected their duty by failing to press charges against Gabby Petito after she admitted to being the aggressor in a fight with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during an August traffic stop.(Source: Moab Police via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - An independent investigator’s report says the two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Utah should be put on probation.

The 22-year-old Petito and her fiancé, the 23-year-old Laundrie, were on a cross-country road trip and traveled through Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12. That’s where a witness told police he saw the couple involved in a domestic dispute.

According to a police report, Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins with the Moab Police Department pulled the couple’s van over. Body camera video from the officers shows Petito and Laundrie admitting to having a fight.

Petito said she struck her fiancé first, and Pratt said Petito must be taken to jail since she admitted to being the aggressor. But both Petito and Laundrie objected, and the officers eventually agreed not to charge Petito as long as the couple agreed to spend the night apart.

In the independent investigative report, Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe with the Price City Police Department said the officers neglected their duty by failing to press charges.

Petito and Laundrie later traveled to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida alone Sept. 1.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming a couple weeks later. A coroner ruled she died by strangulation.

Laundrie was found dead in October of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida nature reserve. At the time, he was being described as a “person of interest” in his fiancée’s disappearance but was not tied to her death.

Ratcliffe said he could not speculate on whether different actions by Pratt and Robbins in August could have prevented Petito’s death. He wrote in his report that, at the time, neither officer knew their actions were wrong.

Pratt has said he is still haunted by Petito’s death.

In a statement, the City of Moab did not address any potential discipline for Pratt and Robbins but said it “intends to implement the report’s recommendations” on new policies for the police department. Those will include more domestic violence training and legal training for officers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

