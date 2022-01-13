Advertisement

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns

Senior citizens are saying they are finding non-residents sleeping in areas of the complex overnight, and experiencing drug-related problems as well
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - A group of residents at the San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community in Montrose, is raising its concerns over safety at the complex. They argue the company who owns the building, the Monroe Group, is not doing enough to keep trespassers out. Residents are saying they are finding non-residents sleeping in areas of the complex overnight, and experiencing drug-related problems as well.

Delrena Peralta has been living at the San Juan Apartments for a number of years, and is not pleased with the current situation at the place she calls home.

“I’ve been here over twenty years. I’ve seen a lot of change while I’ve been here, and now it’s not safe at all here, I don’t feel, with drugs, with homeless, and I’m just unhappy with the place now,” shared Peralta.

John David, secretary of the resident council at the apartment building, shared that he has not seen follow-through with the local or corporate management of the complex when he has informed them of trespassing and drug-related issues.

He explained that, “They’ll say things like ‘Oh, well we’ve ordered it, or we’ve...taken care of those things, or we’ll deal with it,’ and that’s all you ever hear from them.”

Cindy Colquitt, who serves as treasurer of the resident council, describes evenings spent in the community room playing games interrupted by concerning behaviors from non-residents. “We see those drug addicts come in with their hoods up and their backpacks, going in and out of the elevator all the time. They start right after the office closes and they keep going practically all night.”

Officers with the Montrose Police Department were at the meeting as well. They encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity to the authorities should they encounter it.

The Monroe Group did not respond to a request for comment on this matter.

