School District 51 graduation rate continues to climb

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Colorado Department of Education, School District 51′s graduation rate continued to climb for the second consecutive year in the 2020-2021 school year.

The four-year graduation rate measures how many students who started ninth-grade in the 2017-2018 school year earned their high school diploma in 2021.

District 51′s graduation rate for the Class of 2021 was 81%. The upward trend in graduation rates over the past two years is due in no small part to D51 having minimal disruptions in in-person learning.

”I think the big thing to point out is that 2019 to 2020 to 2021 there were obviously a lot of changes in the world and a lot of changes in education,” said School District 51 Public Information Specialist Emily Shockley. “The fact that we were able to improve our graduation rate at a time when the state actually had a little bit of a dip last year is really telling. It really shows that the fact that we were the largest school district to stay in person in the state last year made a big difference. When you have those students right there in front of you its easier to keep track of them, keep them motivated, and make sure they get to graduation day.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.