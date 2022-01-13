Advertisement

Tina Peters announces her intent to re-run as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters held a press conference today to address the recent offer presented to her by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

At the end of the press conference, Peters also announced her plan to re-run for her current position as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

To watch the full-press conference, click here.

