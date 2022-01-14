9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, nine schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.
According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.
As of Friday, the following schools are requiring students to wear masks:
- Chipeta Elementary School
- Fruitvale Elementary School
- New Emerson STEAM Elementary School
- Shelledy Elementary School
- Tope Elementary School
- Wingate Elementary School
- Fruita Middle School
- Redlands Middle School
- Central High School
