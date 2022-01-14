Advertisement

9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, nine schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.

According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.

As of Friday, the following schools are requiring students to wear masks:

  • Chipeta Elementary School
  • Fruitvale Elementary School
  • New Emerson STEAM Elementary School
  • Shelledy Elementary School
  • Tope Elementary School
  • Wingate Elementary School
  • Fruita Middle School
  • Redlands Middle School
  • Central High School

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters rejects terms to resume election supervision duties
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

New Emerson wins Colorado Health Foundation Grant
New Emerson wins Colorado Health Foundation Grant
Republican candidates to challenge Rep. Boebert
Republican candidates to challenge Rep. Boebert
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrives at the Legislative Chamber to deliver his annual State of...
Colorado to ‘aggressively assert’ water rights with Nebraska
Pancake
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pancake’