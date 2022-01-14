9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, nine schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.

According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.

As of Friday, the following schools are requiring students to wear masks:

Chipeta Elementary School

Fruitvale Elementary School

New Emerson STEAM Elementary School

Shelledy Elementary School

Tope Elementary School

Wingate Elementary School

Fruita Middle School

Redlands Middle School

Central High School

