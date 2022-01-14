Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters rejects terms to resume election supervision duties
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
A look at MLK’s commitment to voter rights as voting legislation stalls in Congress
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrives at the Legislative Chamber to deliver his annual State of...
Colorado to ‘aggressively assert’ water rights with Nebraska
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Fruitvale Elementary and Central High implement mask mandate due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates