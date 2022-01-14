CDOT kicking off first D.U.I. campaign of 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement statewide to kick off the first D.U.I. campaign of 2022.

The Heat is on Winter Blitz campaign kicks off Jan. 14 and runs through Jan. 17, 2022. Like other campaigns, the goal is to crackdown on impaired driving.

CDOT says drivers can expect to see extra sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement out looking for drivers who may be driving under the influence.

New data released from CDOT shows that statewide in 2021, there were 672 fatalities on Colorado roads, with 246 of those involving an impaired driver. In December alone, there were 36 fatalities, with 15 of them involving an impaired driver.

“All impaired driving deaths in 2021 could have and should have been avoided,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The new year is a chance to reset your own beliefs and behaviors around driving: buckle up, put down distractions and always drive sober. Stop the excuses, you’re not driving alone out there.”

During last year’s Winter Blitz, from Jan. 15-25, CDOT says 391 people were arrested for driving impaired.

For more information about the yearly statewide impaired driving crash and fatality data, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data.

