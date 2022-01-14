Fruitvale Elementary and Central High implement mask mandate due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, two schools within the Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reinstated mask mandates due to more than 2% of the school’s population testing positive for COVID-19.

According to guidance determined by D51, Mesa County Public Health, and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, students and staff are required to wear masks once a threshold of 2% of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate lasts for 10 calendar days at minimum. The incidence rate must remain below 1% for 5 consecutive calendar days before the mask mandate is lifted.

As of Friday, both Fruitvale Elementary School and Central High School are now requiring students and staff to wear masks. Fruitvale reports a 2.9% rate of students testing positive for COVID-19, while Central reports a 2.1% positivity rate.

