Advertisement

Republican candidates to challenge Rep. Lauren Boebert

There are two candidates for the republican party primaries challenging third congressional Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert coming up June 28 of this year.
Nation Capitol
Nation Capitol(KKCO/KJCT)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There are two candidates for the republican party primaries challenging third congressional Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert coming up June 28 of this year.

“I feel like I’m a common sense candidate,” said Republican candidate Marina Zimmerman. “I believe in competitive ideas to get the best solutions to the problems and issues we have. I think we should work together, find common ground, and put civility back in our government and I think I can do that.”

One of Zimmerman’s goals is to improve education and have an educated workforce so they can be retained. She says that will lead to a stronger economy. She also plans on focusing on forest health as it relates to water, drought and wildfire problems. Another big issue she wants to tackle is mental health.

“One of my biggest issues is mental health,” said Zimmerman. “That’s a huge one for me. We have a lot of issues in CD3 with suicide and a lot of homelessness.”

She also mentioned challenges she will work to overcome moving forward running against Representative Boebert.

“I’m not seeing that her base is as big as a lot of people think it is,” said Zimmerman. “She can have the money, I have votes. I have been doing some fundraising but my priority was talking to the people of CD3. Getting to know the people, finding out what their issues were and finding out what they saw as solutions to their issues.”

Senator Don Coram who is also challenging Rep. Boebert sees far right and far left within the state and wants to address the middle ground.

“I truly feel the 80% in the middle are somewhat being ignored,” said Coram. “I have a reputation here this is my 12th year at the general assembly of working across the aisle and actually accomplishing things and getting legislation passed.”

Zimmerman also mentioned working to bridge the political divide.

“Finding common ground is a super important thing,” said Zimmerman. “The discourse between elected officials has gotten so bitter and so partisan that its just destroyed the relationships that are necessary for a good functioning government. We have to get that back.”

Representative Boebert’s team did not have a comment on the challengers at this time.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County residents waiting to get tested for Covid-19
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County explained
Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigates early Tuesday morning shooting
Sheriff’s office investigating early Tuesday morning shooting
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns

Latest News

New Emerson
New Emerson wins Colorado Health Foundation grant
Palisade
Town of Palisade narrows search for police chief
Tina Peters
Tina Peters announces her launch for campaign
Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park
Parking lot improvements at Long Family Memorial Park