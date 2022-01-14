Tina Peters announces her launch for campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “My name is Tina Peters, and I am formally announcing today. I haven’t announced before that I am running to be your Mesa County Clerk, and I would appreciate your vote,” said Tina Peters, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

It is a position she was elected to back in 2018 but some of her duties were removed last year because of her alleged role in a security breach. As we’ve been reporting, earlier this week, Secretary of State Jena Griswold stated terms that would allow Peters to resume her election supervision responsibilities in the county.

“I say never,” exclaimed Peters. The county clerk rejected the offer because she says the people elected her, not the Secretary of State.

“Or the grand jury that is being called against me to try to prove I’ve done something wrong. I’ve never done anything wrong,” added Peters. This morning Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein announced the decision to open a grand jury investigation into allegations of tampering with mesa county election equipment and official misconduct.

The Mesa County District Attorney says the grand jury involves impartial citizens from the community who will assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, there are already two candidates in the running for clerk and recorder. One of them, Bobbie Gross, is running for the Republican ticket and will go up against peters in the primary.

Gross says someone with experience is needed to run the office, “I’m very big on accountability and integrity, So when I saw such a high turnover rate over at the clerk’s office, I knew that wasn’t a good thing. you need you to have that experience and dedication in the clerk’s office to handle such as an office.”

Peters says she wants to continue the fight for election transparency, “I want you to know that I won’t quit against corruption standing against one federal rule and federal government.”

