Town of Palisade narrows search for police chief

Palisade
Palisade((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The town of Palisade is moving forward in the search for a new police chief. The search has been on since their last chief moved to rifle for the chief position there.

Janet Hawkinson, Palisade’s town manager, says they’ve received many resumes that are highly qualified for the position and have already completed a round of interviews.

”The qualities we are looking for are someone who is very active in law enforcement who does have a lot of experience, a lot of training, a lot of supervisory, which many get by being a sergeant. So, we do have those candidates that are highly skilled. That has been in law enforcement for over ten years, actually more than 15 years. So, we do have a very good candidate base,” stated Janet Hawkins.

They will be conducting in-person interviews on Feb. 27 and hope to have a police chief by early March.

