Mesa County Commissioners address mental health system on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County leaders are reaching out to the Colorado Department of Human Services regarding the mental health system on the Western Slope.

This comes as state agencies are conducting an audit of Mind Springs Health. Commissioners expressed their concern for the lack of mental health services on the Western Slope.

Commissioner Janet Rowland says one of the issues is the funding structure. The funding that is granted from the state for mental health services is distributed among three organizations, called the MSO, and they provide the money to all the providers that offer mental health services.

Rowland says the issue is the MSO is operated by the three CEOs of the three mental health centers in western Colorado.

”You know the people that I know and work with Mind Springs. I see as good people who get up every day wanting to do the best for our community, and it just isn’t happening. So I think it’s good that an outside perspective is being taken and that the state is taking a look and finding where the deficiencies they can improve,” said Rowland.

The commissioners want action to be taken to serve the community better.

