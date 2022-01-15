Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters rejects terms to resume election supervision duties
Mind Springs Health responds to joint audit conducted by Colorado state agencies
The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement...
Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners Address Mental Health in County
Mesa County Commissioners Address Mental Health in County
Pedestrian Safety Improvements on 12th Street
Pedestrian Safety Improvements on 12th Street
Mind Springs Health
Mesa County Commissioners address mental health system on the Western Slope
12th Street
The City of Grand Junction and CMU working together on 12th Street pedestrian safety improvements