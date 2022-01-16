Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 23 Rd. southbound in Grand Junction at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The incident happened just north of J Rd. 23 Rd. southbound was blocked for a time because of the accident. An eighteen-year-old male and a seventeen-year-old female were transported to the St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Their injuries were reported as mild to moderate, and they were released from the hospital after a few hours. According to the CSP, there is no indication drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

