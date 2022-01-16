Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction

According to the CSP, there is no indication drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan. 15, 2022.(David Jones)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 23 Rd. southbound in Grand Junction at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The incident happened just north of J Rd. 23 Rd. southbound was blocked for a time because of the accident. An eighteen-year-old male and a seventeen-year-old female were transported to the St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Their injuries were reported as mild to moderate, and they were released from the hospital after a few hours. According to the CSP, there is no indication drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall host ‘Great West Ice Fest’
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
9 District 51 schools implement mask mandates due to rise of COVID-19 positivity rates
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
19-year-old Brian Cohee II pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and decapitation of homeless man
The Mesa County District Attorney and the Colorado Attorney General released a joint statement...
Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering
The Roadrunners improve to 12-2
Mavericks lose on incredible 70-foot buzzer beater

Latest News

Grand Junction City Hall
MLK Day 2022 march
geodav.tech
Grand Junction tech company creates avalanche tool
Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall host ‘Great West Ice Fest’
Appleton Freezer
Mesa Monument Striders host 4-mile run