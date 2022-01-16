Grand Junction tech company creates avalanche tool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Geodav.tech is a company Michael Davlantes, a software engineer, started back in 2016. The company specializes in geospatial data visualization and analysis.

“And that is kind of across the board. So, we do web apps, mobile applications, and any sort of thing that involves data visualization,” said Davlantes.

The technology company alongside the Colorado Winter Commission Center, partnered up to create an avalanche tool.

“And they approached us and said, ‘We are looking for a better way to explore these avalanches we have. We have a lot of data people are submitting,’ ” added Davlantes.

Davlantes describes the prior avalanche tool as a not very friendly user, “It was just kind of like Excel. You could just see an Excel table but couldn’t really get into the data and explore it.”

And Geodav.tech created a quick prototype that included visuals and allowed for more interaction.

“So, as you filter, you can see the points on the map change. So you can see where the avalanches are trending over the last seven days or 30 days. And make decisions based on that,” said Davlantes.

The tool looks at past activities to determine what will likely happen in the future, which is helpful for those heading to the backcountry for recreational activities.

“Data can really drive what makes your day not only safe but enjoyable because you don’t want to go to a place that has just been windswept. and it’s bearing, and you’re just skiing in a bunch of rocks,” explained Davlantes.

