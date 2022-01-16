MLK Day 2022 march

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nonprofit organization, Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction, will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tomorrow Jan. 16, with its annual march.

The group will hold a short program before the march to Handy Chapel, including readings by representatives from the City of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Colorado Mesa University, and more. Also, “The Making a Difference” award will be given to a community member.

The event will start at Grand Junction City hall at 1 p.m.

