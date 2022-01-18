Advertisement

Montrose traffic signal replacement work to begin Wednesday

File photo: Traffic light with blue sky background
File photo: Traffic light with blue sky background(Business Wire)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection.

The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street...
The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection.(City of Montrose)

Work is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and is anticipated to last approximately two weeks.

According to the city, the traffic signal was severely damaged in a vehicle accident on May 12, 2021. The traffic signal was deemed irreparable and it was decided to replace it.

The City of Montrose Streets Division will be directing traffic in the area during the work period and will install a temporary stop sign on the Nevada Avenue legs of the intersections for motorists wanting to enter onto Main Street.

Motorists are urged to use caution in this area during the duration of construction.

The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street...
The City of Montrose has announced work to replace a damaged traffic signal at the Main Street and Nevada Avenue intersection.(City of Montrose)

For more information, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in...
Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
In Glenwood Springs, the police chief is looking at different ways to help make interactions...
Glenwood Springs police invest in “Bolawrap” technology to help reduce use of force

Latest News

Clifton Water District
Water outage impacting some customers in Clifton
Craig Gallery hosts Colorado Winefest Art Contest
Craig Gallery hosts Colorado Winefest Art Contest
Fans honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday
Fans honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks...
Lawsuit against Tina Peters moves forward