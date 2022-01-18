Palisade Gallery hosts Colorado Winefest Art Contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Craig Gallery in Palisade is hosting an art contest that will ultimately decide the winner that will have their art featured at the 2022 Colorado Winefest.

They’re open from 10am-5pm Monday-Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturday, if you want to go check out some awesome local art for yourself.

