Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue.

GJPD says they received multiple calls reporting a male standing in the roadway and waving a gun to those who passed by.

A shelter-in-place has been issued. According to our crew on scene, police have shut down the roads in the area. Motorists should avoid the area.

Police are attempting to make contact with the individual.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

