Roice-Hurst sees spike in donations during Betty White Challenge

Roice-Hurst Humane Society raised over $2,500 on January 17, 2022
Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Roice-Hurst Humane Society(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - January 17th was set to be the 100th birthday for Betty White, but the famous actress passed away on December 31, 2021.

It’s no secret that Betty White was an animal lover, so her fans encouraged others to donate to animal shelters across the country and community members in the Grand Valley responded.

The Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction raised over 2,500 dollars on what would have been Betty Whites 100th birthday.

geodav.tech
Grand Junction tech company creates avalanche tool

