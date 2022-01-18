Advertisement

SWAT team arrests 46-year-old man for allegedly threatening a person with a firearm

The SWAT Team responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and...
The SWAT Team responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue.(David Jones | David Jones)
By Madelynn Fellet and Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.): 46-year-old James Halbrooks was arrested on Monday, Jan. 17 for allegedly threatening an adult female with a firearm.

On Monday, the Grand Junction Police Department was dispatched to the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue for a report of an adult male aiming a rifle at a female.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Grand Junction Police Department, “The female was walking southbound on 27 1/2 Rd. away from Unaweep Avenue when she heard a male yell and ask something along the lines of, ‘Hey, where are you going?’” The female turned around to see the male walking towards her while holding a firearm and yelling.

According to the affidavit, the female then ran to a nearby house and knocked on the door until the resident answered and let her in. She maintains she did not know the male who was following her. Police then arrived and found a man matching the description of the suspect. Halbrooks was later detained.

Halbrooks was arrested on the charges of felony menacing (F6), prohibited use of weapons (M2), and possession of weapons by previous offenders (F6).

UPDATE (Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.): According to the Grand Junction Police Dept., an adult male suspect has been detained in connection to the incident. The situation remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT: The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and Unaweep Avenue.

GJPD says they received multiple calls reporting a male standing in the roadway and waving a gun to those who passed by.

A shelter-in-place has been issued. According to our crew on scene, police have shut down the roads in the area. Motorists should avoid the area.

Police are attempting to make contact with the individual.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

