Water outage impacting some customers in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clifton Water District is responding to a water main break on Tracy Drive and Mae Street which impacts approximately 80 customers.

The water district reports the main water line has temporarily been shut off between Tracy Drive and Mae Street while repairs are being conducted. The outage is anticipated to last 8 hours.

The CWD says they have a Distribution Crew on scene working to have water restored by the evening.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/Clifton-Water-District.

