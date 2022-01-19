Bone fragments found at home of 91-year-old missing from Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement officers say they are determined to bring closure to the family of Edna Nadine Turnbull, the last person still missing from the devastating Marshall Fire

Nearly three weeks after the most destructive wildfire in state history decimated more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, the 91-year-old’s whereabouts are still unknown. She was last seen rushing back into her Superior home to rescue her dogs.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that small bone fragments had been recovered from the home. Tests are now underway to determine whether the bones are human.

“We remain committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.