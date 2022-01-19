Advertisement

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford...
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in...
Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks...
Lawsuit seeks to block Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from overseeing 2022 elections
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction

Latest News

A video of a kid shoveling show has gone viral.
‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says
The shop owner's son said a Detroit water main break is partly to blame for the driver's crash...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into fish market after losing control on icy road
The shop owner's son said a Detroit water main break is partly to blame for the driver's crash...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into fish market after losing control on icy road