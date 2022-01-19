How to opt-in to receive Emergency Alerts in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose Counties

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While landline users automatically receive Emergency Alerts, cell phone users in Colorado won’t receive a notification in the case of an emergency.

Each Colorado county uses their own Emergency Alert System, so here’s a simplified look at how to sign-up to receive Emergency Alerts in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose Counties.

To receive alerts in Delta County:

Create an account at CodeRED

To receive alerts in Mesa County:

Create an account at Everbridge

To receive alerts in Montrose County:

Create an account at CodeRED

Please note: All publicly-listed landlines are automatically enrolled to receive Emergency Alerts.

