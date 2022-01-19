Advertisement

How to opt-in to receive Emergency Alerts in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose Counties

In this Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 photo Jeremy DaRos shows the erroneous tsunami alert he received...
In this Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 photo Jeremy DaRos shows the erroneous tsunami alert he received on his phone on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Portland, Maine. DeRos, who lives near the water, said he is concerned that people won't take seriously the emergency alerts they get in an actual crisis. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While landline users automatically receive Emergency Alerts, cell phone users in Colorado won’t receive a notification in the case of an emergency.

Each Colorado county uses their own Emergency Alert System, so here’s a simplified look at how to sign-up to receive Emergency Alerts in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose Counties.

To receive alerts in Delta County:

To receive alerts in Mesa County:

To receive alerts in Montrose County:

Please note: All publicly-listed landlines are automatically enrolled to receive Emergency Alerts.

