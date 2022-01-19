Montrose High School narrows down its search for a new mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In June of 2021, all schools in Colorado with Native American mascots were notified of a new law going into effect that bans such mascots. These schools must make changes by June first of this year.

Montrose High School’s current mascot is the Indians. The Principal recently got four student focus groups together to come up with new mascot ideas.

”It’s been a great collaborative process, a rich conservation among the community,” said Montrose County School District Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins. “Folks are really passionate about this issue and we’re grateful to everybody who’s engaged in any way and invested the time in making this change.”

The students along with board committees came up with six. One of which, the red hawks, would allow the high school to keep its same logo with the feather.

”Potentially if red hawk was selected and the board voted to make that change, we could keep our feather which is a really popular logo,” said Jenkins. “That wouldn’t be a Native feather, it would be a hawk feather. That would help us save some taxpayer money because there’s some things that we wouldn’t have to change.”

In a meeting Tuesday evening, the committees will narrow down the selection to two choices. The final selection will be made by the board in February.

