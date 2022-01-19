The Montrose Regional Airport terminal expansion project is currently underway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last month, the Montrose County Commissioners adopted the 2022 budget which includes a terminal expansion of the Montrose Regional Airport. This project has been in the works for more than five years.

The aviation director along with the Montrose County Commissioners decided to put $40 million of the budget into this expansion. After seeing the growing size of the area combined with the increase in passengers coming in and out of the airport.

“The Montrose Regional Airport is one of the largest economic drivers in the region,” said Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen. “But it’ll serve to benefit everybody. It creates a lot of jobs and a lot of new opportunities.”

Katie goes on to say this airport expansion is going to double the size of the terminal. Adding more airlines, destinations, and making Montrose Regional Airport the premier airport in Western Colorado. As well as one of the fastest growing airports in the state.

“In conjunction with that we’re adding 570 paid parking spaces,” said Montrose Regional Airport Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold. “All these construction projects will facilitate the traveling public here on the western slope will have a lot more amenities provided within the terminal.”

Lloyd goes on to say the terminal construction began in mid-November and is estimated to take about a year and eight months.

“We’re hopeful that with the expansion and doubling the size of the terminal that we’ll bring additional carriers into the area,” said Yergensen. “Likely additional flights as well. We’ve already expanded offerings with four different airlines right now we have an upwards of 12 to 20 flights a day depending on the given day.”

Currently United Airlines, American, Southwest, and Delta fly in and out of Montrose. But this expansion will allow for even more variety.

“The terminal expansion benefits the western slope of Colorado by providing an opportunity to bring in additional airlines, more service, better service, and a larger variety of service,” said Arnold. “That benefits the western slope as a whole.”

While construction is underway, there are some changes passengers may experience. Including routing through the terminal and with baggage, but there is signage. Airport officials recommend arriving early due to the change.

You can follow along with construction updates and view renderings of the new airport online by visiting http://www.flymontrose.com/201/Airport-Construction

