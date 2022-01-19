Upcoming D51 wrestling duals postponed due to COVID-related issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three upcoming D51 wrestling duals have been postponed due to COVID-related issues, according to the district’s athletic director.

The following wrestling duals have been postponed. At this time, they have not yet been rescheduled.

Central High School vs. Grand Junction High School scheduled for Wednesday night (1/19)

Fruita Monument High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Thursday night (1/20)

Grand Junction High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Wednesday (1/26)

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

