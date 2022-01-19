Advertisement

Upcoming D51 wrestling duals postponed due to COVID-related issues

Mesa County Valley School District 51 Wrestling
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Wrestling(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three upcoming D51 wrestling duals have been postponed due to COVID-related issues, according to the district’s athletic director.

The following wrestling duals have been postponed. At this time, they have not yet been rescheduled.

  • Central High School vs. Grand Junction High School scheduled for Wednesday night (1/19)
  • Fruita Monument High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Thursday night (1/20)
  • Grand Junction High School vs. Montrose High School scheduled for Wednesday (1/26)

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department is responding to multiple reports of a man with a gun in...
Police issue shelter-in-place, responding to reports of man with a gun
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks...
Lawsuit seeks to block Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from overseeing 2022 elections
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident in Grand Junction on Jan....
Colorado State Patrol responds to scene of rollover accident in Grand Junction

Latest News

2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Omicron variant detected in Delta County
Marshall Fire on Dec, 30, 2021
Bone fragments found at home of 91-year-old missing from Marshall Fire
United Airlines airplane arriving at Montrose Regional Airport
The Montrose Regional Airport terminal expansion project is currently underway
Montrose High School iconography
Montrose High School is narrowing down its search for a new mascot