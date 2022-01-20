Advertisement

Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita

In May of 2021, residents in the area started voicing their opposition to the proposal
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
By Tom Ferguson
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A planned development in the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita is not going forward as planned. In May of 2021, residents in the area started voicing their opposition to the proposal, called “Dwell.”

The project’s developer, Vortex Engineering and Architecture, Inc., withdrew is land-use application to build on the plot. That happened shortly before Fruita City Council was set to vote on the matter on Tuesday evening. A number of residents shared their view that the development would not have fit in with the neighborhood surrounding it.

According to Wildwood Acres resident Bob Gallaher, ”The privacy factor was unbelievable. I mean, had they put this development up … they may as well have given them telescopes and binoculars because they could have seen us better. But this is, you can’t imagine what it’s like. This is a big burden off the whole street.”

According to another neighborhood resident, Lisa Wolf-Johnson, she and her neighbors got together and started a petition against the development.

