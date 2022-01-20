Construction to begin this spring on new Clifton Community Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday, the Mesa County Commissioners approved a contract with RDG Planning and Design, Inc. for design and engineering services to construct the Clifton Community Campus. Which will be located at 3260 D 1/2 Road.

Currently its still a field, but construction is set to begin this spring. The center is expected to be completed by the end of this year, or the beginning of next year at the latest.

The new center will have a library, a child care facility, a study area, and a 12,000 square foot community hall.

”The communities out there don’t have to be in the city to enjoy these kind of benefits and opportunities for their families and the community as a whole,” said Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis. ”Its been a big dream of a lot of people. But for me its been a major commitment during my service and having the privilege of being a commissioner in Mesa County.”

The current Clifton community center is small and outdated. It will be moved to the new center location once its completed. The building where it currently sits will become a substation for the Mesa County Sheriffs office.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.