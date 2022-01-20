Grand Junction Lions Club gives elementary school $2,000 check

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Lions Club presented a $2,000 check Wednesday to Monument Ridge Elementary School.

Students were invited to come up with ideas for new booths for the Lions Club carnival happening next month. The best idea won $1,000 for their school. More than 20 different classes submitted entries. The winning class was the fifth grade Gifted and Talented Class at Monument Ridge in Fruita.

The D51 Foundation decided to match the money from the Lions Club, so the school got a check for $2,000.

The students decided the money will go towards new P.E. equipment.

The Lions Club Carnival is on February 19th. There will be a parade downtown at 1 p.m. and the raffle starts at 5 p.m.

