Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is raising awareness of the dangers that the synthetic opioid fentanyl pose to the community. According to the police, the drug is becoming a bigger issue in the area that it has been previously.

“Drug traffickers use it because it’s designed to get you addicted to that product,” explained Detective Dave Godwin with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, who is keeping tabs on the growing issue of fentanyl in the Grand Valley. “There’s been different drug trends throughout Mesa County through the years. Prior to this it was commonly methamphetamine. We’re definitely seeing an increase in fentanyl use. Kind of stems from the old opioid epidemic.”

According to Godwin, those prescribed opioid pain relievers like oxytocin and others sometimes developed addictions to the drugs. When the prescribed supply ran out, some turned towards alternative sources.

He further explained that, “Before, you … would see a lot of people turn to heroin, but the drug trafficking organizations that we investigate found that just like any other business it’s a cheaper way to distribute a product and make a profit.”

Fentanyl often comes in blue, 30-milligram pills labeled as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Godwin shared that the those pills, available on the streets, are no longer manufactured through the approved and regulated channels.

“Have conversations with your kids about it. You know, it’s … happening in the school system. Kids are selling them in the school system. Have conversations with them. Let them know the highly-addictive properties to it and let them know that that is something you may use once and it can really have, it can really hurt you it can put you in the hospital or further it may or may not kill you,” warned the detective.

Both the police department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have partnered in this task force. The two organizations also coordinate with the Drug Enforcement Administration to combat the trafficking of this substance.

For further information and resources on fentanyl awareness, click here.

