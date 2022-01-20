Advertisement

McDonald’s expanding test of McPlant burger in US stores

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. ...
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is expanding U.S. testing of its meatless McPlant burger. The company said the McPlant __ which it's developing with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat __ will be tested at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting Feb. 14, 2022.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is expanding sales of its meatless McPlant burger to hundreds of locations.

The company said the McPlant, which it co-developed with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat, will be sold at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting Feb. 14.

It’s a major expansion for the McPlant, which was introduced last November at eight stores in Texas, Iowa, Louisiana and California.

McDonald’s said the larger product test will help it understand customer demand.

McDonald’s has been slower to market with a plant-based burger than rivals. Burger King introduced the plant-based Impossible Whopper, made by Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods, in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Stocker Stadium, no injuries reported
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa
Montrose High School iconography
Montrose High School is narrowing down its search for a new mascot
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people