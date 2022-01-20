Rep. Lauren Boebert elected House Freedom Caucus communications chair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected to be the communications chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

The Freedom Caucus is a group of conservative Republicans in Congress that supports limited government and the Constitution, according to the organization’s Twitter account. Rep. Boebert’s new role comes amid other congressmen taking up positions in the caucus.

Rep. Boebert released a statement on her election, which reads, “The House Freedom Caucus is the most influential group on Capitol Hill. These members fight every day to preserve the rights and liberties of hard-working Americans. I am honored to be selected as the Communications Chair for the caucus, and I’ll work diligently to make sure the caucus’s message, and the powerful messages of each member, are delivered to the American people.”

