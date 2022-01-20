Advertisement

Tope Elementary released from shelter-in-place

On Thursday, Tope Elementary was in lockdown at 12:30 p.m., then transitioned to...
On Thursday, Tope Elementary was in lockdown at 12:30 p.m., then transitioned to shelter-in-place at 12:54 p.m., then returned to normal activity at 1:23 p.m.(| | Joshua Vorse)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 reports Tope Elementary School has been released from a shelter-in-place and has returned to normal activity.

According to the district’s website, on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Tope Elementary entered into a lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area. At 12:54 p.m. Tope Elementary transited to a shelter-in-place. At 1:23 p.m. the elementary school was released from the shelter-in-place and returned to normal activity.

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
