12th Annual VinCO Conference & Trade Show

The 12th Annual VinCO Conferenece returns to Grand Junction
VinCO Conference
VinCO Conference(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 12th Annual VinCO Conference & Trade Show returned to Grand Junction for three days of industry learning and networking focusing on a complete, holistic approach to the winemaking craft from January 18-20, 2022. The Doubetree by Hilton in Grand Junction hosted the events.

The focus was on interactive learning, networking for grape growers, winemakers and all other professionals related to the industry.

